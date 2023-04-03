WORLD

Last-ditch efforts underway to contain wildfire in Seoul

NewsWire
0
0

Firefighting authorities on Monday are making last-ditch efforts to contain a wildfire on a mountain in central Seoul, as smoldering fires have not been completely extinguished for over 20 hours.

The fire started on Mount Inwang, a popular trekking spot in the central ward of Jongno, shortly before noon Sunday and spread rapidly due to strong wind, temporarily forcing about 120 households to evacuate, according to the Seoul city government.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The main fire was put out at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, but firefighters were still having difficulty extinguishing the smouldering fires despite all-night operations, the government said, adding the fire extinguishing rate reached 98 per cent as of 6.50 a.m. on Monday.

The government estimates the fire has burned about 15 hectares of woodland, equivalent to 21 football fields.

Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire, leaving all possibilities open, including arson and accidental fire, as soon as the blaze is completely put out.

20230403-090201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spanish league to make goal-scoring balls of La Liga available to...

    Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering

    Portuguese economy sees fastest growth in 35 yrs

    ‘I miss his laugh’: Mother of slain Indian-American Varun Chheda