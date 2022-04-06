INDIASCI-TECH

Electric two-wheeler company Hero Electric on Wednesday announced a partnership with Shadowfax Technologies, India’s leading crowdsourced platform for last-mile deliveries.

Hero Electric will assist Shadowfax in converting 25 per cent of its 100,000-strong delivery fleet into EVs primarily with its Hero NYX HX electric two-wheeler.

“Industry this year will witness upward growth and faster transformation of B2B fleets across the country given the strengthening infrastructure,” said Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric.

“This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Shadowfax,” Munjal added.

Shadowfax recently shared plans for rapid electrification of the fleet and aims to move to 75 per cent electric vehicles by 2024.

“In addition to boosting our pursuit of a greener, cleaner environment, it (the partnership) will provide earning opportunities for all,” said Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax Technologies.

The logistics and the last-mile delivery segments are growing at an unprecedented pace.

As a result of EV adoption, a million micro-entrepreneurs will be enabled to deliver anything, anywhere, anytime through technology and in a sustainable manner.

Shadowfax has been enabling more than a million users and clocking over 20 million deliveries every month across more than 700.

Here aims to convert 35 per cent of sales from the B2B segment in the next four years.

The company’s manufacturing unit is in Ludhiana and it sells a wide range of electric scooters.

The company developed the first lithium ion-based electric scooters in India and has sold over 450,000 electric two-wheelers to date.

