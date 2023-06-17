New Delhi, June 17 (IANSlife) Father’s Day is tomorrow, and it’s time to celebrate the real-life heroes in our lives – our incredible dads! This year, go beyond generic gifts like the usual ties or watches. Feeling confused? Discover 5 unique and thoughtful gifts to show your appreciation for your dad and address some of his daily struggles.

Pamper him with the gift of weekend and relaxation!

Our fathers work day in, day out to make our lives better. Zero complaints, maximum efforts, and minimum appreciation. It’s time for your hero to get the much-deserved appreciation in three ways.

* Being the strongest pillars of support in our lives, dads need a well-deserved break to relax and recharge. Treat him to a luxurious spa experience at ITC Hotels where he can unwind and rejuvenate his body and mind. Combine the relaxing experience with an extraordinary gastronomic journey, exploring the delightful multicuisine dining at Adalaj Pavilion, ITC Narmada in Ahmedabad, where every dish showcases the expertise and passion of the expert chefs. Additionally, head to Yi Jing, Sheraton in New Delhi for an exceptional taste of Chinese delights, allowing your dad to indulge in culinary masterpieces. Don’t forget to reserve a spot for the Super Hero brunch at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, to celebrate the super hero of your life.

* Relive your childhood memories by taking him to McDonald’s and treating him with his favorite Happy Meal. Try their newly launched items like McDonald’s Chicken McWings and refreshing summer drinks.

* You can also give him a timeshare, which he can monetize at a future date. Such timeshares are quite economical, and your father can have a wonderful holiday on the beaches of Goa or the pristine peaks of Himachal.

Gift of Health

Fitness Gadgets: If your father is also a gadget enthusiast, it’s time to combine his love for gadgets with fitness.

Afterall, parents often put their health aside to fulfill their responsibilities.

* It’s time to change the narrative!

* This Father’s Day, show him how much you care by gifting him a Smart Watch or a Fitness tracker with features like step count, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, calorie tracking, and even workout guidance to help your father stay motivated, set goals, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

* Want to go that extra mile?

* Show your dad how much you care with the gift of good health through Vestige Prime Energy Booster.Packed with a powerful blend of natural ingredients like Ashwagandha, Sarpagandha, Arjuna, Haritaki, and more, health supplementswill help your father enhance stamina, relieve distress, and improve overall well-being.

* Fitness App Subscription: Instead of going for a run-of-the-mill present, surprise him with a subscription to a meditation or mindfulness app to help him find peace and reduce stress. And if he’s a fitness enthusiast, a fitness training app subscription will provide him with access to a wide range of tailored workouts to fit his busy schedule.

If you’re a content creator at heart, might as well record his fitness journey by gifting him a camera and lens from Nikon Z mirrorless range! Internet would love to see such adorable fitness transformation videos!

Introduce him to Photography/Videography!

Father’s Day is your chance to give him an opportunity to learn the art of storytelling and that too for absolutely FREE.

* Ignite the student in your dad by enrolling him in the Nikon School workshop where he can get to know the A-Z of digital photography/ videography, camera operations, handling techniques, and composition skills. A perfect way to introduce your father to the concept of content creation.

* But there’s more fun to it! You can join him in the course, making it a bonding experience that both of you will cherish for years to come. Even better, you can gift him his own mirrorless camera and lens from the Nikon Z series that he can use to capture his favorite moments forever.

Personalised Engraved with Name Tool Set

A tool set can be an excellent Father’s Day gift for fathers who enjoy working on DIY projects or fixing things around the house. Engraving adds a special touch, and sentimental value to it which he will cherish for years to come.

A nostalgic photoshoot with your dad

Relive the childhood moments which you captured with your dad, by planning a professional photo shoot with your dad as a Father’s Day gift. Add to it, gift him his handpicked camera unit from Nikon Z mirrorless range combined with top-notch lenses curated for wide niches, including wildlife, portrait, and landscape. This gift can help him explore his interest in professional photography even more, anywhere and anytime.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230617-185202