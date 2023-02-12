New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANSlife) Every year, on February 14, young and elderly alike celebrate Valentine’s Day across the world. While custom dictates giving flowers and chocolates or hosting a candlelight supper, why let that stop you from organising something extraordinary and one-of-a-kind? With the gift suggestions and vacation destinations listed below, we deliver you the ideal amount of sunshine, water, and fresh air to deepen the roots and build your tree of love!

The Sky Is Yours – A New Flavour Of Exquisite Open To Sky Dining Experiences At Taj Mahal, New Delhi

There is no better way to enjoy a meal than being surrounded by nature and mesmerizing views. At the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi, dining has a fresh destination. The Sky Is Yours offers an inimitable range of open to sky experiences, ranging from breezy alfresco dining to soaking in the serenity of terrace venues to languid sundowners. Myriad dining options across in the heart of the Capital, give guests unique and picturesque outdoor setting options.

Guests can immerse themselves in some of the most stunning natural backdrops whilst enjoying sumptuous meals created by our chefs. The Sky Is Yours brings to the table a suite of culinary experiences that feature customised set-ups in ethereal spaces and bespoke menus inspired by global flavours, all handcrafted by our signature hospitality to create memories of a lifetime. Be it a romantic meal for two, an intimate private gathering or a grand celebration, your special moments come alive under the magic of the open sky with nature as your stage, all with the reassurance of the highest standards of care, safety and hygiene.

Price: INR 1,50,000 per couple

Grand Hyatt, Goa

Located in the heart of Goa and spread across 28 acres, Grand Hyatt Goa has long been the destination of choice for all types of vacations- from a couples’ quick getaway to honeymoons to family vacations. The hotel gives you an opportunity to explore the adventurous side of your relationship with their adventure park, swimming pool, and top of the line fleet with certified instructors allowing you to sail through the glistening waters surrounding the property. For a unique couples’ experience, the resort offers various cruises for Dolphin Sighting, Sunset Yacht cruises and Houseboat lunches.

Starting at INR 21,500+taxes per night, you can book your stay here

Atmantan Wellness Centre

If you’re one of those who believes that self-care and spiritual peace is the key to a happy relationship, then we know just the right place for you.

Atmantan Wellness Center is India’s most luxurious and result-oriented integrated wellness destination, which provides lifestyle enhancement and notable transformations to all its guests.

Experience a calming nature session designed to promote self-care and kindness through mindfulness, and relaxation, coordinated by experienced doctors, therapists, and practitioners. This Valentine’s Day, reduce the unnecessary noise and bring all the good energy into your relationship by nourishing your mind, body, and soul.

Starting at INR 1 lakh+taxes for 3 nights, you can book your package here

Baale Resort Goa

Feel the spirit of perpetual bliss at the Baale Resort, Goa — a bespoke private pool villa resort situated in the charming village of Arpora, North Goa.

Baale Resort Goa is the epitome of a couples’ escape with seven luxury villas offering three or four bedroom options, each with a private swimming pool and an in-villa chef’s kitchen. The Bali-inspired architecture is complimented by serene outdoor spaces to give you and your loved one privacy and seclusion, both indoors and outdoors. The resort offers two dining options, the Gong Bar which is a haven for vibrant gatherings and the Mandala restaurant which features a selection of gourmet fare and home-style meals.

Priced at INR 90,000, this property is available to book you stay here

Celebrate the coming together of the mind and soul at Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort Bengaluru, this V-Day

It is true that all you need is love but a little pampering never hurts! So this Valentine’s Day treat your special someone to a relaxing spa experience. Make this season about spending quality time with your loved one, amid lush greenery, beautiful water bodies, in nature’s lap at Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort. A special package including a 1 night 2 day stay with a candlelit romantic dinner and gourmet meals designed by our chef to celebrate this special occasion

Price – INR 19,500/- plus taxes

Offer valid for Check-in :- February 14, 2023

Indicated Packages are for base category rooms

Michelin Star Chef Michel Christmann at Cafe Dali for a Valentine’s Day Pop Up

Chef Michel Christmann – a Michelin Star Chef is a rare occurrence in New Delhi, India

An erstwhile French Chef with a pedigree of the best schools and restaurants in the Industry.

Chef Michel Christmann acquired a Michelin Star early in his career. He prides himself on curating menus using local produce, authentic flavors, and exquisite platting.

Having worked in several Michelin Starred Restaurants across France such as Le Crocodile, Hostellerie le Phebus, Relais Bernard Loiseau, Buerehiesel 3, and Barbizon aux Pleiades where he maintained the Michelin level!

Cafe Dali is where each ingredient is sourced fresh from across Europe, every pasta is hand rolled and every sauce is perfected with time and patience. Breaking the monotony of basic red and white sauce pasta, the menu at Ristorante by Cafe Dali brings a surge of culture and flavor to the capital, all the way from the serene alleys of Italy. It is an ode to a delicate cuisine that awakens the senses and explores the imagination.

