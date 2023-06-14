ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Last scene of ‘I Love You’ was shot outside SRK’s Mannat: Nikhil Mahajan

Director Nikhil Mahajan, whose Hindi film ‘I Love You’ starring Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati releases on June 16, is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan.

The director shared that he decided to shoot the film’s last scene outside the megastar’s Mumbai house Mannat in order to have “a bit of SRK in it.”

Nikhil has won accolades for his 2022 Marathi directorial ‘Godavari’ and has directed other films such ‘Pune 52’ and ‘Baji’.

He said, “That I’m a massive SRK fan is hardly a surprise to anyone who knows me. I came to Mumbai to work with SRK one day and I decided to be a filmmaker when I watched Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Swades’. So when I got to making my first Hindi film, it was important to me that there is a bit of SRK in it.”

He continued, “We were shooting the montage for the ‘Hai Tu’ song on the last day of filming and an idea hit me! There was no way I could get SRK to be in the film, but I could always have Mannat. So the last shot that I shot for ‘I Love You’ was Pavail and Rakul looking at Mannat.”

“Pavail is a big SRK fan as well so he was very thrilled with this. Rakul being the sweetheart that she is, gladly played along and we got one of the most special shots of the film! I also have to thank my direction team and the production team at Athena for making sure we could shoot in such a busy street without any trouble whatsoever,” he said.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is an Athena and The Vermillion World Production.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose, it will release on JioCinema.

20230614-183005

