Last shoot of Vijay, Rashmika-starrer ‘Varisu’ to begin on Sunday

The last schedule of Tamil star Vijay’s much-awaited ‘Varisu’, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is to begin on Sunday.

The film’s title ‘Varisu’ means ‘Successor’ or ‘Heir’ in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline: The Boss Returns.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind the film, tweeted that there were two action sequences and two songs left to be shot and that the film would be wrapped up after that.

“Just two action sequences and two songs left for the wrap. Gear up for a grand #VarisuPongal 2023,” the production house said.

On May 26 this year, the unit concluded a shooting schedule in which several important sequences for the film were shot.

Along with Vamshi Paidipally, Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this film. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award winning editor K. L. Praveen.

