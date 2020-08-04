Lata Mangeshkar fondly remembers Kishore Kumar on 91st birth anniversary

Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has taken to social media to remember the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary.

“Namaskar. Aaj hamare Kishore da ki jayanti hai. Kishore de ek harfan maulaa the. Din bhar sabko hasaana ye unka pasandida kaam tha, main to unko milne ke baad ek pal bhi hanse bina reh nahi sakti thi. Ye sab hote hue bhi apne kaam mein wo 100 per cent sure hote the (today is Kishore da’s birth anniversary. Kishore da was an all-rounder. He loved making people laugh all through the day, I would keep laughing every time we met. Despite all this, he was 100 per cent sure about his work),” Mangeshkar wrote on her verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

Namaskar. Aaj hamare Kishore da ki jayanti hai.Kishore de ek harfan maulaa the. Din bhar sabko hasaana ye unka pasandida kaam tha,main to unko milne ke baad ek pal bhi hanse bina reh nahi sakti thi. Ye sab hote hue bhi apne kaam mein wo 100% sure hote the.https://t.co/tcdtb8JbaQ — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 4, 2020

She attached a video link of the evergreen hit “Jai jai Shiv Shankar” from the 1974 film “Aap Ki Kasam” featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, which is one of her most popular duets with Kishore Kumar.

Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar have delivered countless melodious hits in Bollywood, from the the 1960s to the ’80s.

Some of their biggest duets include “Tere bina zindagi se”, “Gaata rahe mera dil”, “Bheegi bheegi raaton mein”, “Dekha ek khwab”, “Tere mere milan ki yeh raina”, “Tum aa gaye ho noor aa gaya hai” and “Iss miod pe jaate hain”.

Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987.