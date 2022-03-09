ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes immersed in Ganga at Varanasi

By NewsWire
0
0

The ashes of the legendary singer Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the Ganga River by her family members in Varanasi.

She had breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai on February 6.

Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Usha Mangeshkar along with other family members reached Varanasi with the urn containing the ashes.

They took a boat at Khidkiya Ghat from where they went to Ahilyabai Ghat.

After performing the Vedic rituals under the guidance of the priest Shrikant Pathak at the ghat, the ashes were immersed in the midstream of Ganga.

20220309-055603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.