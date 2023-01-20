ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Late captain Anuj Nayyar’s mother recalls his last letter

Meena Nayyar, mother of the late captain of the Indian Army Anuj Nayyar, who appeared on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’, talked about his son and called him ‘Thandi Hawa ka jhoka’. She also shared how Anuj kept writing letters to her professing his wishes.

Anuj was felicitated with the Mahavir chakra for the Kargil war where he destroyed three Pakistani bunkers through a machine gun and shot nine other Pakistani soldiers.

Meena also spoke about his last letter where he wrote: “Maa pray for me, God always listens to you.”

She is coming as a guest for the ‘Republic Day Special’ episode. The Top eight contestants sung the songs requested by the members from the Army, Navy, CRPF forces.

Talking about Rishi Singh’s performance on the song ‘Teri mitti’, Meena shared: “After listening to this song (Teri Mitti) sung by Rishi, I could never imagine listening to the entire song after so many years. I am grateful to Indian Idol who gave me this opportunity and gave my son Anuj so much appreciation. Thank you for honouring my son’s Anuj’s bravery.”

The top eight contestants that gave their performance included Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

