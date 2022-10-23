SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga over Barcelona (who play later on Sunday) with a 3-1 home win over Sevilla on Saturday night.

Erik Lamela’s 53rd minute goal for Sevilla seemed to cause a surprise in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium which had witnessed Luka Modric’s fourth minute opener for the home side.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti rested Karim Benzema for the game, but his side were quickly ahead after Vinicius Jr set up Modric, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid dominated the first half, but failed to add a second and Lamela drew Sevilla level after a pass out of defense. However, Vinicius set up Lucas Vazquez for Madrid’s second in the 78th minute, just minutes after Vazquez had come on as a substitute.

Federico Valverde then continued his excellent recent form with a third goal, two minutes later as Sevilla were still reeling from the second goal.

The eight-game winning run that has helped Real Sociedad climb up to third in La Liga came to an end in a rainy Valladolid, where Sergio Leon’s powerful finish was enough to give the home side all three points.

The VAR ruled out a goal for both sides for questionable fouls, before Real Sociedad also had a late “equalizer” disallowed for a tight offside.

Lee Kang-in scored an 83rd minute winner against his former club as Mallorca came back from a goal down to stun Valencia 2-1 in Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium.

Edinson Cavani’s 51st minute penalty (his third goal in four games) looked as if it had set Valencia on course for a home win, but another penalty allowed Vedat Muriqi to level from the spot just 12 minutes later and Lee won the game for the visitors, with an excellent finish after a pass from Dani Rodriguez.

Rayo Vallecano enjoyed themselves with a 5-1 win at home to Cadiz in a match that changed drastically in the 41st minute when Cadiz’s defender Iza was sent off for a foul on Rayo’s Alvaro Garcia, which gave the home side a penalty.

Alvaro then added a second in first half injury time. In the 63rd minute, Cadiz were reduced to nine men when Ruben Alcaraz was sent off for a second yellow card. Florian Lejeune scoring the resulting free kick.

Sergio Camello and a second from Lejeune rounded off the scoring in the closing minutes.

