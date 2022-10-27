Digital analytics consulting and solutions company Latent View Analytics Ltd on Thursday said it closed the second quarter of FY23 with a net profit of Rs.37.27 crore.

The company, in Q2FY23, earned a total of Rs 141.23 crore (Rs 98.87 crore Q2FY22) and an after tax profit of Rs 37.27 crore (Rs.21.70 crore).

“We witnessed healthy client additions, of which two are Fortune 500 companies. We ended the quarter with a headcount of more than 1,050, highest in the company’s history. We onboarded 102 campus hires during the quarter,” said Rajan Sethuraman, Chief Executive Officer.

20221027-174202