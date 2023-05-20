SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Latest audio leak reveals Imran Khan appealing to US for help

NewsWire
An alleged audio leak has come to the fore wherein a voice said to belong to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan can be heard appealing to the US for help, media reported.

In the audio recording of a purported Zoom meeting with a US Congresswoman, the voice said to be of Imran Khan can be heard claiming that 99 per cent of Pakistan wants him in power.

In the alleged audio, Imran Khan is repeatedly begging the American politician to make an anti-Pakistan statement, and begging her to raise her voice in his favour, Samaa TV reported.

In the Zoom meeting, Imran Khan blamed the political failure of the no-confidence movement on the former army chief, while, as usual, also blamed the army and others for the murderous attack on him without evidence.

He also allegedly claimed to be the most popular leader in front of the US. He also exaggerated the economic performance of his era in front of American politician.

At the end of the Zoom meeting, Imran Khan and his associates appeared quite happy after making anti-Pakistan statements before the Congresswoman, Samaa TV reported.

Begging the US Congresswoman is one of Imran Khan’s systematic efforts to get help from the pro-US powers that have now come to light, the report said.

