Latest DGFT system may hit engineering exports: EEPC

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India on Monday said that latest restrictions on import of steel products would further add to the input cost of exporters battling deceleration in shipments.

It urged Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to issue directions to modify the Directorate General of Foreign Trade notification on the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS), which mandates compulsory registration for import of most steel products.

These registrations attract specific fees.

–IANS

rv/vd