Latest election poll predicts a PC win in Ontario

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
A latest survey of Ontario voter preferences released today puts the Progressive Conservatives in a comfortable lead. The Nanos poll was commissioned by CP24 and CTV News.

“As of May 31st, the Progressive Conservatives continue to lead and enjoy a comfortable advantage over the other parties. The most likely outcome is a PC win with the only question being the magnitude of their seat advantage over the other parties,” said Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist.

The poll showed that as of May 31, the Progressive Conservatives have 38.8 per cent support, followed by the Liberals at 26.3 per cent, the NDP at 24.7 per cent, the Greens at 6.1 per cent, the Ontario Party at 2.1 per cent, and the New Blue Party at 2.0 per cent.

Nanos polling has Doug Ford as the preferred choice as Ontario Premier at 36.9 per cent of Ontario residents followed by Andrea Horwath (20.8%), Steven Del Duca (18.0%), Mike Schreiner (7.9%), Derek Sloan (2.5%), Jim Karahalios (2.0%) and none of them (3.5%). Eight per cent of residents were unsure whom they preferred.

For this poll, Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame hybrid telephone and online random survey of 500 residents of Ontario, 18 years of age or older, between May 29 and 31. The margin of error for a random survey of 500 Ontario residents is ±4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

