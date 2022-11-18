Global music stars Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares have joined forces for a new song titled ‘Tukoh Taka. Its the official single of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The cross-continental banger sees the music stars rapping and singing about uniting fans all over the world and celebrating together.

Talking about the collaboration, Colombian singer-songwriter Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known as Maluma, said, “I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists who sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

The song was produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz, and Massari. On Saturday, November 19, Maluma and Myriam Fares, the well-known Lebanese singer and actress, will perform the song together live for the first time at the opening of Doha’s FIFA Fan Festival.

Fares said: “I am so happy to be chosen by FIFA and Universal Arabic Music to perform the song ‘Tukoh Taka’. I was honoured to participate in its composition, arrangement, and choreography. It made me more passionate about it, in addition to working alongside two of my favourite international artists, Nicki Minaj and Maluma.”

She added: “I truly wish that ‘Tukoh Taka’ will be transmitting Eastern culture and Arabian music to the entire world.”

20221118-200803