WORLD

Latvia’s new parliament elects Speaker

NewsWire
0
0

Latvia’s new parliament assembled for its first session on Tuesday, to swear in lawmakers and elect leaders in a televised ceremony.

Edvards Smiltens of the United List became the new parliament Speaker, with 82 votes in favour and 11 votes against. Meanwhile, his rival Aleksejs Roslikovs of Stability was supported by the 11 members of his party, but 82 MPs voted against him.

Smiltens’ victory was predictable, since the United List, along with New Unity and the National Alliance, is likely to become a partner in Latvia’s next government coalition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zanda Kalnina-Lukasevica of New Unity, and Janis Grasbergs of the National Alliance were elected Vice-Speakers of the Latvian parliament.

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ New Unity party came out in the lead in the parliament election on October 1 and is currently holding talks with the United List and the National Alliance to form the Baltic country’s new government coalition.

20221102-033204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elon Musk reportedly orders massive layoffs at Twitter before Nov 1

    China willing to cement friendship with Nepal, safeguard regional peace: Wang...

    Virat Kohli posts optimistic social post amidst prolonged lean patch with...

    UN envoy warns of precarious post-electoral situation in Iraq