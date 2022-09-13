Aiming to reduce pendency in the Government, Centre will start Special Campaign 2.0 from October 2 to October 31. As part of the campaign, Minister of State, Personnel, Public Grievances Jitendra Singh will launch a portal, www.pgportal.govlin/scdpm22 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Special Campaign 2.0 will focus more on field/outstation offices in addition to the ministries/departments and their attached/subordinate offices. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will oversee implementation of the Special Campaign 2.0.

Cabinet Secretary addressed all secretaries of Government of India on August 23 and DARPG Guidelines note for the same was issued on August 25.

The preparatory part will start with the launch of the Special Campaign 2.0 portal by Dr. Jitendra Singh and it will continue till September 30, when ministries and departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalise the campaign sites across their offices and complete necessary procedural requirements to conduct the campaign.

Every ministry/department is expected to use the portal during the preparatory phase to enter targets of their cleanliness campaign sites, files to be weeded out, and various pendency figures like MP’s references, state government references etc. Until now more than 67,000 sites have been identified by ministries/departments of Government of India for conducting the cleanliness campaigns.

The Special Campaign 2022 reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and a clean work space. The Campaign 2022 is expected to cover over 1.5 lakh Post Offices, overseas mission/posts, Railway stations and other public offices in mission mode during the month-long campaign. Training of nodal officers with respect to the portal of the Special Campaign has already been conducted by DARPG.

20220913-210003