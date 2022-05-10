INDIA

Launcher for attack on intel HQs recovered: Punjab Police

NewsWire
0
4

The Punjab Police said on Tuesday evening that as part of the investigation into the rocket attack on the headquarters of its intelligence wing in Mohali, a number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned.

The launcher used in the attack has been recovered and all leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously, an official statement said.

Taking cognisance of the attack in Mohali on Monday night, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier in the day directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to probe the entire incident thoroughly so as to get to the bottom of the case.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior police officers, Mann said that nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state, adding that a few inimical forces are constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, who will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the DGP apprised the Chief Minister that a few suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation so as to enable the police strike at the roots of the unsavoury incident.

The Chief Minister said the culprits behind this incident would be soon brought to book and handed down an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for other such anti-social elements to not commit such heinous crimes in the future.

20220510-213358

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Record High: India’s agri exports touch $50 bn

    Tej Pratap duped of Rs 71K by company staff, complaint lodged

    Darbhanga blast: NIA recovers material used for IEDs from arrested LeT...

    Tenkasi tense on 30th anniv of four Dalits murdered by upper...