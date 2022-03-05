Lautaro completes hat-trick, Inter bounces back by destroying Salernitana

Inter Milan finally shattered the curse as they ended their winless run by defeating Salernitana 5-0 at San Siro, with Lautaro Martinez breaking the goal drought with a sensational hat-trick.

Inter were in a poor form before Friday’s game, as they only managed one win in the past seven games on three fronts, and hadn’t tasted victory since mid February.

The Nerazzurri went ahead in the 21st minute, when Lautaro, who failed to find the net since the January, sprung the offside trap to finish with a low strike, Xinhua reports.

Lautaro doubled the lead in the 39th minute after collecting the ball from Nicolo Barella, resisting a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge and sending the ball into the net.

The Argentinean completed his hat-trick straight after the beak when Edin Dzeko rolled across from the left, and Lautaro went in front of his marker to drill home.

Dzeko also found the net in the 63rd minute on January arrival Robin Gosens’ assist, before he put the icing on Inter’s cake to seal the game 5-0 five minutes later.

With the win, Inter restored the lead on the table with 58 points, one ahead of Napoli and AC Milan.

