Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Friday launched a new budget-friendly smartphone with a premium glass back and octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset.

Blaze NXT is priced at Rs 9,299 and is available across the company’s retail network, and will go on sale on Amazon and Lava’s online store on December 2.

The new device comes in three colour variations — Glass Blue, Glass Red and Glass Green.

The NXT offers a 16.55cm (6.5-inch) display with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset with clock speed of up to 2.3 Ghz.

It also offers 4GB of RAM which is expandable by 3GB and comes with an internal storage capacity of 64GB.

“The Blaze NXT comes with Glass Back and is the classiest entry-level smartphone to meet the demands of next-gen consumers,” said Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, in a statement.

The new smartphone is equipped with a 13MP AI triple rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies including features like time lapse, slow motion videos, GIFS and intelligent scanning of documents.

Additionally, it offers beauty mode features like smoothening, slimming, whitening and eye enlarger.

“For a superior after-sales consumer experience, a free service at home will also be provided to the customers wherein customers can avail the service at doorstep within the warranty period,” the company said.

Blaze NXT is supported by a 5000mAh battery and has a premium glass back and rear fingerprint sensor.

