Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Monday launched a new smartphone ‘Blaze 2’, with features such as a premium glass finish and punch-hole display.

Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone comes in two colours — Glass Orange and Glass Blue — and will be available to purchase from online stores from April 18, according to the company.

The smartphone features 6GB of RAM, which is expandable by an additional 5GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Moreover, the device offers a 90 Hz refresh rate and a bloat-free Android experience.

The Blaze 2 features a 6.5-inch (16.51 cm) HD+ IPS Display with 2.5D Curved Screen and supports Anonymous and Auto call recording.

The device comes powered by a 5000 mAh battery along with a built-in 18W fast charger and Type C charging port.

Further, the smartphone comes with 13MP AI Dual Camera and an 8MP camera for selfies with inbuilt camera features including — Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, Motion Photo, Time Lapse, Audio Note and Intelligent Scanning.

The device also comes with dual-mic noise cancellation for a superior calling experience and a side fingerprint sensor.

The company said to offer a promised upgrade to Android 13 and two years of security updates.

