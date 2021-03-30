Southern actress Lavanya Tripathi has shared her motto on social media. She says she is not a worrier, but a warrior.

Lavanya posted a string of pictures posing in a pretty white crop-top and jeans.

“Be a warrior, not a worrier,” she wrote as caption.

Speaking about her upcoming work, Lavanya is waiting for the release of her new wTelugu film titled “A1 Express”, co-starring Sundeep Kishan. It is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Natpe Thunai” and is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

The actress gained popularity with her work in films such as “Doosukeltha”, “Bramman”, “Bhale Bhale Magadivoy”, “Srirastu Subhamastu”, “Yuddham Sharanam” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH”.

–IANS

