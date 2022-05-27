Laverne Cox makes history by becoming the first ever transgender Barbie. Laverne is an actor as well as LGBTQ rights advocate and was last seen in the Netflix series, ‘Inventing Anna’.

Laverne got this recognition from Mattel a few days before her fiftieth birthday, which comes by later in the week.

On Mattel’s website, the company has described Laverne Cox as, “a four-time Emmy-nominated actress, Emmy-winning producer, and the first transgender woman of colour to have a leading role on a scripted TV show”. The description states she uses her voice “to amplify the message of moving beyond societal expectations to live more authentically”.

The “triple-threat original” Barbie doll has reportedly been designed by Carlyle Nuera and it has been sculpted to look like a superhero. The doll comes complete with a “deep red tulle gown gracefully draped over a dazzling silver metallic bodysuit”. The hair is “swept into glamorous Hollywood waves”, the look is completed with the makeup, which is “dramatic”.

Laverne Cox, who turns 50, told People magazine that she finds it “surreal” to be an inspiration for a Mattel doll. She said, “I can’t believe it. I love her outfit. What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there’s a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person.”

She further told the magazine, “I think in an environment where trans children have been used as a political football, when over 250 pieces of anti-trans legislation have been introduced in state legislatures all over the country in 2022 alone, and access to gender-affirming healthcare has been denied by policies signed into law in my home state of Alabama, in Arkansas and other states…That in this environment where trans kids are being attacked, that this can also be a celebration of transness, and also a space for them to dream, understand and be reminded that trans is beautiful.”

As per a report in People, Cox was pretty involved throughout the process of designing of this doll. She said, “I was like, ‘Can we make her look more like me? And more African American?’ And we had a conversation about highlights and lowlights because I’m blonde most of the time now, but I’m a Black girl, so I need a dark root. And we had a whole conversation about how they can’t do that, but they could do dark lowlights.”

Cox also shared that when she was a kid, she wanted to play with Barbie dolls but her mom refused to let her because when she was born, she was assigned as a male. So, for her life seems to have magically come a full circle. From wanting to play with Barbie dolls as a child, Laverne is now a barbie doll herself.

