‘Law’ actress Ragini Prajwal wants to play a mythological character

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Kannada actress Ragini Prajwal never planned to be in films. However, now that she has broken into the world of films, the trained classical dancer would love to be part of a period drama someday.

Ragini, wife of Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj and daughter-in-law of veteran Kannada star Devaraj, made her debut in the film “Law”, which released digitally over the weekend.

Asked about if acting was a natural choice, considering she married into a family of celebrated actors, Ragini told IANS: “Not really, I am a dancer and that always stayed in focus. I never wanted to do anything else apart from dance and modelling because I wanted to stay focussed on learning and practising dance. I am also part of a dance studio, so I have a lot of engagement there.”

She added: “Starting a new career in acting after marriage is not easy, especially in our society. But my family always been very supportive and they believed in me. They always encouraged me to try a new creative avenue and not to limit myself to any possibility.”

Directed by Raghu Sarmath, the Kannada film “Law” also features Siri Prahalad, Achyuth Kumar, Mukhya Mantri Chandru, Krishna Hebbale, Rajesh Nataranga and Mandya Ramesh.

The film is a courtroom drama that revolves around Nandini, a gangrape victim. In the film, Ragini plays Nandini.

On her character in the film, the actress said: “I think we are still living in a society where many rape victims stay silent by the suggestion of their parents, because there is societal pressure. Society does not accept the sufferer, especially in smaller pockets. The system also has a lot of flaws, and our intention of making this film is to highlight that. That is why my character Nandini is relatable for the audience.”

Does she plan to step into Bollywood? “I never planned to make a career in cinema. I worked in this film only because I felt that the subject was very important. In future, I would love to be part of any such stories that have social relevance. Personally, being a dancer, I am naturally attracted to mythological characters. There are so many mythological female characters that are strong and complex, and someday I would love to portray one such character,” replied the actress.

“Law” is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

