INDIA

Law and order situation has deteriorated under Cong govt in Rajasthan: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, alleging that the “law and order” situation has deteriorated in the state under the ruling dispensation.

“The law and order situation has deteriorated in Rajasthan since the Congress government came to power under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot. We can provide a list to what extent the law and order situation has deteriorated,” said Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here. Meghwal, who represents the Bikaner parliamentary constituency, said, “If I analyse as a Law Minister, the reason behind this is Ashok Gehlot himself.” “Today, an incident has happened in Jodhpur district. Four of a family were burnt to death. A woman was gang-raped three days back,” added the Minister as he questioned the state government on law and order. Meghwal also accused Gehlot of doing ‘vote bank’ politics.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar said, “The report of the National Crime Records Bureau states that Rajasthan has become number one in crime against women. Several incidents of murder and rape are reported daily.” Assembly elections in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held later this year. It is likely that law and order would be one of the major issues for the BJP in the upcoming polls to take on the Gehlot government.

