The 22nd Law Commission of India on Wednesday sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

A public notice, issued by the Law Commission on Wednesday, reads: “With regard to reference dated June 17, 2016, sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice, the 22nd Law Commission of India is examining the subject matter of UCC.”

Views and suggestions are to be submitted within 30 days from the date of notice via email or an online link provided in the notice.

The notice further states that the concerned stakeholders are also at liberty to make their submissions to the Member Secretary, Law Commission of India in the form of consultation, discussion, working papers on any of the issues pertaining to the UCC.

“… commission may call upon any individual or organisation for a personal hearing or discussion,” it adds.

The notice states that initially, the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject on UCC and asked for the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire.

“…bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” the notice adds.

20230614-220804