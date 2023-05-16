INDIA

Law Ministry legal advisor accused of bribery, CBI files FIR

NewsWire
0
4

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against an Additional Legal Advisor of Ministry of Law & Justice for allegedly taking bribe from advocates for facilitating their appointment as notaries.

A Bengaluru-based woman advocate has also been made an accused in the case.

A senior CBI official said that they received a tip off that T. K Malik,, the Additional Legal Advisor and In-charge, Branch Secretariat, Bengaluru, was involved into the corrupt and illegal practices of obtaining bribe from advocates for facilitating their appointment as notaries.

The CBI learnt that Malik, while posted at Notary Cell, Shastri Bhawan, was looking after examination and scrutiny of applications of aspiring advocates for appointment as notary for different states including Karnataka

Malik had been in contact with Bengaluru-based advocate Vani G.K., in the matter of appointment of five advocates. She had also approached him earlier for the same reason.

“On May 8, Malik informed Vani that he had paid some amounts in Delhi for the selection of five advocates as notaries and now she should give some payments to him and the remaining amount could be paid to him once the list is published. Malik demanded huge bribe and she agreed to pay,” said the official.

On May 15, Malik vigorously asked Vani for delivery of bribe amount to him at the earliest, on which she assured him that she would try to deliver part of the bribe amount to him in a day or two.

“After receiving such information, we have filed a case under Section 120-B of Indian Penal Code and Section 7, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Malik, woman advocate Vani and unknown persons and are investigating,” said the official.

20230516-232803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana asks banks not to withhold Rythu Bandhu amount

    Bowing out? CM Uddhav Thackeray makes farewell calls

    ‘Govt aims to highlight the unsung heroes of Independence movement’, Union...

    Missing Nepal woman traced by family through social media