Law on Iran’s SCO membership submitted to Iranian Prez for final approval

Iranian Parliament Speaker has submitted the law for Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to the country’s President for final approval and implementation.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf handed over the law to Ebrahim Raisi in a letter for final approval and implementation on Wednesday, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The move follows Iranian Constitutional Council spokesman’s announcement on Saturday that the vetting body had approved the bill on the country’s membership in the SCO, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hadi Tahan Nazif noted that, after reviewing the bill, the council did not see it as being in contradiction with the country’s religious regulations and constitution, reported the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary.

In November 2022, the Iranian Parliament approved the bill for Iran’s SCO membership by the overwhelming majority of the lawmakers.

In September 2021, the 21st summit of the SCO leaders held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan declared the decision to start admitting Iran as a full member of the SCO.

