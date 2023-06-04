At a time when the social security schemes announced by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot are luring the masses, the BJP has big plans to counter him and get the lotus to bloom again in the desert state.

The saffron party has plans to raise the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Also, the party will raise concerns over unemployment as the state ranks second on the unemployment index in India.

The other big issue is the alleged fake promises made to the farmers and the unemployed. While farmers were promised loan waivers, the unemployed were promised an unemployment allowance. However, none of these promises have been fulfilled, said party leaders.

BJP state president CP Joshi said the “Gehlot government has neither waived off loans of farmers nor given allowances to the unemployed despite the fact that the state government has completed four and a half years of its tenure.”

He commented on Gehlot’s announcement about giving 100 units of electricity free and said, “The women, kids, Dalits and tribals in the state would have felt relieved had the CM spoken of reducing 100 crime incidents instead of announcing 100 units of free power. Also, the youth would have felt relieved that paper leaks will not happen now,” he added.

BJP leaders confirmed that the saffron party is keeping an eye on the Lok Sabha polls too and is working to clinch all the 25 seats as it did in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Joshi said that a huge public rally will be organised in each Lok Sabha constituency. Also a gathering of the beneficiaries of each panchayat level will be held. In fact, different programmes have been fixed at the Lok Sabha, vidhan sabha and mandal and panchayat levels. Local leaders have been given the task of organising these events and central teams will pool in to make them a success. The aim is to deliver the message of PM Modi’s signature schemes.

The party is also working to bring in more female faces in this election. The idea is to tap half the population with new faces who are well-educated, well-informed and can help in the process of nation building, said Nimisha Gaur, media panellist of the BJP.

The party is also vocal on corruption under the state government. Rajya Sabha MP Kirodilal Meena recently addressed a press conference and said that the party will reveal corruption cases being reported under the Congress tenure frequently. He also demanded a ED/CBI probe in the matter of gold and cash seized recently from a government building.

