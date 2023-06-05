COMMUNITYENTERTAINMENT

'Law & Order Toronto' coming to Citytv next spring

Toronto will have its own edition of the popular Law & Order television series next year.

Citytv today announced the all-new, one-hour crime drama ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ is slated to air on television channel next Spring. Produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv, the crime drama series consists of 10 one-hour episodes, with production taking place this fall in Toronto.

Based on the classic series created by Dick Wolf for Universal Television, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will showcase original Canadian stories written and produced by, and starring, Canadians.

“The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” said Hayden Mindell, Senior Vice President, Television, Rogers Sports & Media. “We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic format.”

As a psychological thriller wrapped in a criminal investigation, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto.

“Our team is excited for the unique opportunity to produce a distinctly Canadian version of Criminal Intent in partnership with Cameron Pictures,” said Erin Haskett, President and Executive Producer, Lark Productions. “We have been collaborating with Rogers Sports & Media since early last year and are thrilled to share the original vision of the adaptation with audiences.”

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in association with Citytv with distribution by Universal Television.

“We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life,” says Amy Cameron, Co-founder and Executive Producer, Cameron Pictures Inc. “We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise.”

