Law & Order under in J&K to be under Centre

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The law and order will be under the direct control of the Centre after Jammu and Kashmir’s transitions from a state to two Union Territories on Thursday.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, a special category has been carved out for land, which will be under the elected government in a UT. This is in contrast to Delhi where the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) exercises control over land through the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), a central government entity.

According to the Act, the elected government of UT of J&K will look into matters connected with land — rights in or over it, land tenures, transfer and alienation of agricultural land, land improvement and agricultural loans.

The documentation in connection with land issues will also be under the purview of the elected government.

The L-G will control IAS and IPS services along with Anti-Corruption Bureau. Law and order and land in the UT of Ladakh will be under the direct control of its L-G.

The High Court shall be common to J&K and Ladakh.

