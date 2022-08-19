INDIA

Law student sexual harassment case: K’taka police submit chargesheet against accused advocate

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have submitted a chargesheet against accused senior advocate K.S.N. Rajesh, in connection with the sensational sexual harassment case filed against him by a law student, police said on Friday.

The chargesheet has been submitted to Third JMFC Court by the investigating authorities. The victim had filed a case of sexual harassment against the accused K.S.N. Rajesh Bhat on October 18.

The police department has suspended two police officers including a lady sub-inspector for dereliction of duty in connection with the case and arrested three persons.

The police had issued a lookout notice through Intelligence Bureau (IB) to all the airports of the country to prevent him from escaping to a foreign country as the accused advocate went into hiding and police department had to face embarrassment for their failure to get him arrested.

The police had formed special teams to nab him and had launched an extensive search operation for the accused for more than two months.

The police had also given notice to banks to freeze the accused person’s 12 bank accounts. The accused had surrendered before the local court in Mangaluru in Karnataka much later.

The accused advocate K.S.N. Rajesh Bhat’s membership to Karnataka State Bar Council is suspended until further orders.

20220819-093603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Third UP Minister resigns, walks into Akhilesh’s SP

    Mumbai businessman nabbed for Rs 14 crore GST fraud

    Couple thrashed in Bihar’s Araria district for secret marriage

    Addressing challenges of urban living and loneliness