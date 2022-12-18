A wanted sharp-shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang, who had opened fire at jail van to help Jatehdi escape from police custody, has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, while on an extortion mission, a police officer said on Sunday.A

DCP, Special Cell Pramod Kumar Kushwaha said that the accused was identified as Arun Rana alias Dhillu, and pistol and five live bullets were recovered from his possession.

The DCP said that ACP Lalit Mohan Negi had been working on a specific tip off to nab the accused for a long time.

“The accused was arrested after a scuffle near Najafgarh. Dhillu was in regular contact with his gang members lodged in various jails in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and other states to run gang activities,” he said.

The police said that Dhillu came to extort money from a businessman in Najafgarh when he was held.

Dhillu told the police that in 2015, he came in contact with Omprakash Dagar alias Kala Jharoda, who introduced him to other criminals, namely Vikas, a criminal of the Kala Jathedi-Anil Chhipi gang, and Sachin Deshwal alias Bhanja and they started extortion from local businessmen of Najafgarh.

“Dhillu was also part of conspiracy along with Naresh Sethi and Sachin Deshwal for engineering the escape of their gang head Sandeep Jhanjharia alias Kala Jathedi from lawful custody of Haryana Police in 2020,” said the police.

