A 29-year-old sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang, facing cases of murder, robbery, extortion and under the Arms Act, was arrested in Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sudhir Maan, a resident of Najafgarh area, had recently threatened a businessman of a real estate firm in Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar area at gunpoint.

Police have also recovered a sophisticated pistol of .32 bore and four bullets from the possession of Maan.

According to police, on February 23, information was received that a shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang, namely Maan, is involved in extortion activities for his gang in Delhi and other states.

“The inputs further stated that Maan would go to Uttam Nagar to threaten another businessmen for extortion. A trap was laid on main Najafgarh-Dhansa Road, Mitraon, Delhi and Maan was nabbed after a scuffle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

On interrogation, Maan revealed that on the direction of jailed gangster Sandeep Jhanjharia alias Kala Jathedi in March 2022, shooters of their gang had fired at the owner of a real estate firm in Mohan Garden for extortion of Rs one crore.

“The businessman had received bullet injuries in both legs. In spite of the severe threat, the businessman did not succumb to their extortion. Within a short span, all five shooters, one informer, a weapon supplier and five conspirators were arrested by the Special Cell from Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan, Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), Delhi, and Haryana,” said the DCP.

In Jan 2021, jailed gangster Sachin Bhanja had introduced Maan to another gangster Ankit Lagarpuria in Gurugram to threaten businessmen of Delhi-NCR for extortion.

“At that time Ankit Lagarpuria was desperately wanted in many cases but residing secretly in a PG in Sector 22 Gurugram along with another wanted desperate criminal namely Virender. Lagarpuria further introduced him to gangsters Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Sandeep Jhanjharia alias Kala Jathedi over VoIP call,” said the DCP.

“In the year 2021, they planned to fire upon a businessman of a supermarket in Jharoda Kalan, Najafgarh. The planning to fire upon this businessman was orchestrated through his VoIP communication with the then most wanted gangsters Kala Rana and Kala Jathedi. This communication was further extended through the most wanted Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar of their gang to ensure safety of their shooters,” said the DCP.

