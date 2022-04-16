Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will succeed him as the next Prime Minister if the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) wins the next general election, local media reported.

Now that the fourth generation choice was made, Lee would discuss with Wong the timeline and next steps, the Straits Times quoted the incumbent Prime Minister as saying on Saturday.

The current Finance Minister was endorsed to be the leader of the fourth-generation team of the PAP with the majority of stakeholders supporting him, according to a statement made by Lee on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to handing over to Lawrence once he is ready,” the incumbent Prime Minister told a press conference on Saturday, adding that the transition would be done “carefully and deliberately”.

One factor to consider would be the next general election, which is due by 2025, he said.

Lee added that he would discuss with Wong the best strategy to approach the handover, Xinhua news agency reported.

The discussion will cover whether the handover will be conducted ahead of the poll, or Lee will fight and win the election first before doing so.

“But either way, our plan is for Lawrence to be the next Prime Minister if the PAP wins the next general election. That has been settled,” he said.

