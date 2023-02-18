Unidentified assailants attacked a senior lawyer with acid in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at the Gossaigaon area.

The victim was identified as Abdus Samad Ahmed, a resident of Padmabil village who represents the Gossaigaon Lawyer’s Association as a senior advocate.

The assailants reportedly broke into Ahmend’s house and hurled acid on his face, according to the police.

He was immediately rushed to the RNB Civil Hospital, but he was later transferred to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for better treatment.

A case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the bar association at Gossaigaon has demanded stern actions against the culprits involved behind this incident.

20230218-151801