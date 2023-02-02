INDIA

Lawyer held in Goa for committing theft in court

The Goa police on Thursday arrested a lawyer for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash from the evidence room of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Panaji with the intention of buying property and a car.

A burglary was reported on Wednesday wherein a thief allegedly entered the evidence room of the court in Panaji and fled with cash and gold ornaments.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday night, North Goa Superintendent of Police, Nidhin Valsan, said that the accused person has been arrested.

“The accused has been identified as advocate Mujahideen Sheikh from Valpoi in North Goa. He also practices in Karnataka and Maharashtra, apart from Goa,” Valsan said.

“Sheikh had carried out a recce of the entire court premises four days back. On Tuesday, he came to the court at around 5 p.m. and hid in the toilet. After all the staff left the court premises, he came out of the toilet and committed the theft. His intention was to steal gold and cash. After committing the crime, he left the court premises at around 9.30 p.m. through the back door,” Valsan said.

The matter came to light on Wednesday.

According to Valsan, after leaving the court premises, Sheikh first went towards South Goa before heading for his home at Valpoi in North Goa.

“The accused is a lawyer. He knew about the gold and cash kept in the evidence rooms. He wanted to make easy money to buy property and a car, for which he chose to commit theft,” Valsan said.

“We cracked this case using technical surveillance,” he said, adding eight different teams were formed to nab the accused person.

