A video of a senior lawyer, who was allegedly murdered in public, has gone viral, drawing flak for poor law and order situation in the state.

The incident took place at around 6 p.m. in Jodhpur on Saturday. The victim, as per police officials, was a resident of Jodhpur.

Jodhpur Commissionerate East ADCP Nazim Ali said, “The victim has been identified as Jugraj Chauhan (55). He was stabbed to death by accused Anil Chauhan and Mukesh. There was a long time enmity between the victim and accused as the duo were named accused in Jugraj’s son’s accident reported three years back. Due to mutual enmity, the duo committed the murder. The police have arrested both the accused.”

Victim’s daughter Purnima said that two youths first called him, then surrounded him while he was on bike and started attacking him with a knife. Thereafter, the accused crushed his head with stones.

She said that her father received a call. So he left the house on a bike. He had complained about threats from these people many times in the past as well, she informed.

Jugraj’s son had died in an accident three years ago. Anil and Mukesh were reportedly accused in the case. It is being said that there was a dispute over a plot also. The lawyer was fighting a legal battle over the death of his son.

Enraged by these, the accused killed the lawyer, said police sources.

District President of All India Lawyers Union (AILU) Jodhpur, advocate PR Meghwal and District Secretary Mahipal Singh Charan said that there is anger among lawyers due to the incident.

CCTV footage of this case is going viral where it is clearly seen that Anil and Mukesh had already planned the murder.

