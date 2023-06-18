A Hyderabad lawyer and his brother have been arrested for opening fire on their neighbours during a fight over property dispute, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the firing which occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near Etebar Chowk under the limits of Mirchowk Police Station.

Police recovered a rifle from the possession of accused Sahabzada Mir Masood Ali Khan, who is possessing an arms license under sports category.

According to police, Masood Ali Khan and his brother Murtuza Ali Khan bore a grudge against Aneeq ur Rehman Qureshi and his brother Mohd Raiyyan ur Rehman Qureshi for purchasing the property. Late on Saturday night, the accused picked up a quarrel with tenants who are presently residing in the land and caused hurt to them.

On receiving information about the attack, the Qureshi brothers rushed to the spot and tried to handle the situation. All of sudden, Masood Ali Khan with his associates brought his rifle from his residence and started firing with intention to cause severe hurt and grab the said property in an illegal way, police said.

Police booked Masood Ali Khan, his brother Murtuza Ali Khan and their mother Hashmath Unnisa Begum under sections 307, 324, 427, 504, 506, 147 r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 (1-A) of The Arms Act, 1959.

Police arrested the accused brothers in the early hours of Sunday. They will be produced before court for Judicial remand.

According to police, there was some dispute on property purchased by Sahabzada Mir Ahmed Ali Khan, the grandfather of the accused, during his lifetime. As a cousin of Mir Masood Ali Khan and Murtuza Ali Khan sold their share of the property to Aneeq Ur Rehman and his brother, they bore grudge against them.

Since Murtuza Ali Khan and Hashmath Unnisa Begum sustained injuries during the fight, a counter case was registered under sections of 324, 427, 504, 506, 147 r/w 149 of IPC.

20230618-235002