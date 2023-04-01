INDIA

Lawyer shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka

A 53-year-old lawyer was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Saturday, an official said.

The official said that the deceased was identified as Virender Kumar, a resident of Sector-12, Dwarka and his security was withdrawn after following due procedure in 2021.

According to police, an information was received on Saturday around 4:20 p.m. regarding an incident of murder near Sector-1 in Dwarka following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, it was revealed that two bike-borne assailants shot Virender, an advocate by profession, in a Maruti Ertiga car,” said a senior police official.

“Prima facie, the angle of personal enmity is suspected to be the reason. However, multiple teams are working on the case from all angles,” said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

