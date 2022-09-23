ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP NEWS

Lawyer to lover: Johnny Depp said to be dating his attorney

NewsWire
0
34

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is indeed dating one of the attorneys and no, it’s not Camille Vasquez. In fact, it is Joelle Rich — the attorney from Depp’s UK libel case.

“They are dating but it’s not serious,” reports People magazine. Rich is a London lawyer who was on 59-year-old Depp’s legal team during his libel case against ‘The Sun’, which he lost in November 2020.

He sued the newspaper for calling him a “wife-beater,” but the court upheld the outlet’s claims as being “substantially true” and his ex-wife Amber Heard testified to back up the claims.

According to People, in March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Depp’s new romantic interest was not among his lawyers in this year’s defamation case against Heard, 36, that was in Fairfax County, Virginia.

He won that case; a jury found that Heard defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn’t mention him by name. Depp was awarded more than $10 million in damages, and Heard, meanwhile, won one of her three defamation countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million. (They are both appealing the verdicts.)

People further states that though Rich was not on Depp’s legal team this time, she did make several court appearances to show support.

She was photographed with Depp outside of the courthouse on May 3, and she was pictured hugging Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez inside the courtroom on May 16.

According to her bio, Rich “helps individuals and families in the public eye protect their privacy and reputations” and has “expertise in libel, privacy and copyright disputes”.

She “works to defend (clients’) reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online and on social media”.

Her firm represented Meghan Markle in a case against the publishers of the Mail on Sunday last year as well.

20220923-175202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Randheer Rai joins cast of upcoming movie ‘1920: Horrors of The...

    Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep receives a vintage gift from Kapil Dev

    Kannada producer lodges complaint against actor Darshan

    Disha Parmar’s stressbuster: Put on some lipstick, feel good