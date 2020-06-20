Lawyers’ body writes to Kerala HC CJ on court sittings

Kochi, June 20 (IANS) The Kerala High Court Advocates Association on Saturday wrote to High Court Chief Justice S. Mani Kumar to seek discontinuation of physical court sittings and filings till June 30 after a policeman who visited the court premises tested coronavirus positive.

The letter said that following detection of the case, some liaison officers in the Advocate General’s office and Special GP (Vigilance) had been advised to go into quarantine.

The body also pointed out that one of the judges had also opted for quarantine on his own.

The police official attached to the Kalamassery Police Station had visited the High Court and the AG office, following which the office was shut.

A top police official in Kochi got the police station sanitised but said it won’t be closed.

