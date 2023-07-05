Two groups of lawyers clashed and opened fire at the Tis Hazari Court in the national capital on Wednesday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said at around 1.35 p.m., a firing incident was reported at Subzi Mandi police station in Tis Hazari court complex area.

“When the police team reached the spot, it was learned that two groups of lawyers, including Tis Hazari court bar association office bearers, had allegedly fired in the air and no one was injured,” said the DCP.

The official said that the situation is normal and legal action is being initiated.

