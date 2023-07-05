INDIA

Lawyers clash, shots fired at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court

NewsWire
0
0

Two groups of lawyers clashed and opened fire at the Tis Hazari Court in the national capital on Wednesday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said at around 1.35 p.m., a firing incident was reported at Subzi Mandi police station in Tis Hazari court complex area.

“When the police team reached the spot, it was learned that two groups of lawyers, including Tis Hazari court bar association office bearers, had allegedly fired in the air and no one was injured,” said the DCP.

The official said that the situation is normal and legal action is being initiated.

2023070534271

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN BJP core committee meet on July 4, 2024 LS polls...

    BPCL refuels over 100 SL Airline flights

    Tibet exile govt hopes to resume China talks

    ‘Neeraj is back with a bang’: Anurag Thakur hails Javelin thrower