Expressing concern over rising incidents of violence inside court premises and their own safety, two lawyers have moved the High Court for directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to enact a law for protection of legal professionals.

On April 1, advocate Virender Kumar Narwal, 53, was shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

In view of this, advocates Deepa Joseph and Alpha Phiris Dayal, citing the “alarming rise” in incidents of violence inside the court premises in the capital in their petition, said that it was “high time now” for a decision to be taken for the enactment of an ‘Advocates Protection Act’ to guarantee protection to the fraternity and help overcome the fear.

If the such an ct is not passed in the national capital, the audacity of criminals to commit crimes against lawyers will rise, the petitioners claimed, adding that their concern for their own safety has been “aggravated by seeing the visuals and video of the cold-blooded murder of an influential and senior member of the Bar”.

“The scenario particularly post the death of advocate Virender Narwal has created an atmosphere that does not feel favourable to practise the profession without fear and hence it impinges upon the right to practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business to all citizens under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India and also violates Article 21 of the constitution that guarantees protection of life and personal liberty,” the petition said.

“The Petitioners are constrained to move this Hon’ble Court as they have felt a sense of despair among fellow members of the Bar as well.. The murder of Virender Narwal has compelled the Petitioners to think about their own safety,” the plea said.

The district bar associations even opted to abstain from work following the incident in protest of the call for the Advocates Protection Act to be passed quickly, and the court was informed that their intervention was crucial.

“Only an Act that guarantees protection to the fraternity of lawyers practising in Delhi will help remove the sense of fear that has embedded in the minds, particularly among young first-generation lawyers like the Petitioners herein due to the repeated acts of firing inside court premises and altercations to state the least,” the plea said.

