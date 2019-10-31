Lawyers move SC against policemen over PHQ protest

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Several lawyers moved the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking departmental probe against the Delhi Police personnel, who protested in front of the Delhi Police headquarters (PHQ) at ITO on November 5.

The plea in the high court, filed by Rakesh Kumar Lakhra, also seeks disciplinary action against several IPS officers and senior cops, including Madhur Verna, Aslam Khan, Meghna Yadav and Sanyukta Parashar, for circulating provocative statements on social media.

It was in complete violation of prevalent laws, it said. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on November 8.

Another petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking disciplinary action and registration of first information report (FIR) against the cops involved in the recent protest at the PHQ.

The petition was filed by advocates G.S. Mani, Rajesh Kumar Maurya and Pradeep Kumar Yadav. They demanded setting up of a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court, to conduct investigation, and appropriate action against all the police personal who participated in the protest.

The advocates also sought direction to ensure that the law and order was maintained, and safety and security of innocent lawyers, who were under attack by cops, was protected.

The petitioner said the 11-hour protest by the police personnel was shocking and unprecedented. It also violated Section 3 of the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966, which prohibited policemen to form association and to participate in, or address, any meeting or take part in any demonstration, the petition said.

“The police agitation and protest against lawyers is not only against these provision, but is also dangerous for the civilised society. Such agitation and protest by the police forces violate the fundamental right of life, liberty, safety and security of lawyers as well as fellow citizens,” the petitioner said.

–IANS

anb/ak/rt/pcj