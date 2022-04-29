A delegation of 10 lawyers representing victims of post-poll violence in West Bengal are scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

It is learnt that the delegation is likely to meet President Kovind at 12 p.m. at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Home Minister Shah at 9 p.m.

In the evening at 4.30 p.m., lawyers of the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and Delhi-NCR district courts, under the banner of “Lawyers for Justice” will hold a peaceful candle march at the India Gate.

While family members of victims are also expected to join the march, some of them may join the delegation to meet the President and Home Minister.

Earlier, claiming complete collapse of law and order in the state, the delegation had said that it will give representation to two leaders demanding imposition of “President’s rule” in West Bengal.

Convenor of “Lawyers for Justice” and counsel of victims of political violence in West Bengal, Kabir Shankar Bose had said that the representatives will meet the President and Home Minister and give representation about the complete breakdown of law and order situation in the state.

“We will also demand imposition of President’s rule in West Bengal for breakdown of law and order and state-sponsored violence,” Bose said.

The lawyers body claimed that since 2018, the state has seen unprecedented state-sponsored violence targetted against particular groups and persons affiliated to certain groups and communities.

“Post May 2, 2021 after announcement of Assembly polls results, a reign of unprecedented terror, lawlessness and violence was unleashed by goons and anti-socials, which was actively supported by the ruling dispensation. Hundreds of thousands were driven out of their homes. Hundreds murdered. Daughters and mothers were raped,” Bose had said.

