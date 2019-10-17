Lawyers teach cops a lesson on traffic rules

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 23 (IANS) Policemen who themselves flout traffic rules, got a taste of their own medicine when a group of lawyers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district deflated the tyres of their vehicles. The lawyers also took away the keys of some of the vehicles.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the district court.

The reaction from the lawyers came after one of their colleagues was slapped with a fine for not wearing a helmet on Monday evening.

Satish Kumar, a lawyer, said, “As per a recent Uttar Pradesh government directive, only traffic policemen or ARTO can slap a fine for violating traffic rules. Policemen are not authorised to impose fines. Moreover, they should learn how to follow the rules themselves.”

The lawyers, on Tuesday, formed groups and stopped all policemen riding motorcycles without wearing helmets and took away their keys.

During the drive by lawyers, six police personnel, including a sub inspector, were found riding motorcycles without helmets. They were also not carrying necessary documents.

“We punctured the tyres and took the keys of the vehicles. Later, we warned the policemen to follow the traffic rules. Later, the matter was settled and we gave back the keys,” the lawyers said.

Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Niwas Misra confirmed the incident and said that the lawyers did not have the right to take the law into their hands.

“If any policeman, who faced misbehaviour by the lawyers, files a complaint, action will be taken,” he said.

–IANS

amita/dpb