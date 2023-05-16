Lawyers’ protest over the arrest of an advocate took an ugly turn in Ghaziabad court premises on Tuesday. The protestors vandalised the public properties in the court premises, assaulted media personnel and also damaged their cameras and mobile phones.

The lawyers broke windows in the court premises, raised slogans against the police and blocked the main road leading to the court.

On May 14, a lawyer was taken into custody for alleged assault of a policeman. The lawyers demand that the fellow lawyer be released and the fake trial be ended, threatening to continue the strike.

On May 14, Golu, a resident of Bhanera village of Niwadi police station, called the police and informed that he had been robbed.

Advocate Pawan Tyagi and Shanki, a resident of the village, were named as suspect accused.

Niwari police station in-charge Surendra Singh said that after getting information, sub-inspector Gaurav Kumar and three constables reached the spot. They took lawyer Pawan Tyagi, Golu and Shanki into custody for giving false information about the loot, in the meantime the villagers gathered and attacked the policeman. The uniform of the inspector was also torn. After this, the police arrested advocate Pawan Tyagi and registered a case.

On Monday, the Bar Association Ghaziabad held a meeting. In this regard, a resolution was passed condemning the police. In protest against the action, the lawyers were on strike throughout the day on Monday.

As soon as the lawyer reached the court on Tuesday morning, they again started the protest. At present, the lawyers have just calmed down and are staging a sit-in protest on the main road near the court.

