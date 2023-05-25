BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Layoffs coming: Verizon warns customer service employees

US telecom carrier Verizon has warned its customer service employees about impending layoffs as part of “restructuring” and “streamlining” measures.

Over 6,000 employees received a pre-recorded message from the company about upcoming “significant” layoffs, reports The Verge.

They were told they would be able to accept a severance offer (two weeks per year of tenure) or, in select cases, apply for roles to “transition to the next stage of your career journey”.

According to an internal document provided to The Verge, those roles revolve around customer experience, loyalty, and technology positions.

The layoff warning as the company lost 127,000 postpaid subscribers in the first quarter this year.

The company appointed Sowmyanarayan Sampath as CEO of Verizon Consumer Group in March, which oversees its customer service operation.

The company has given affected workers a deadline of June 7 to make a decision on their preference.

“Those who apply for new positions are not guaranteed to be hired, and for those who don’t take the severance option, June 23rd is the date that Verizon will inform employees of their future at the company,” the report said late on Wednesday.

The US telecom carrier was yet to officially comment on impending layoffs.

